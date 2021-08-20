Pray For the Peace of Jerusalem(8/20/21)[Prayer]

August 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

Pray For the Peace of JerusalemPsalm 140[a] For the director of music. A psalm of David. 1 Rescue me, Lord, from evildoers; protect me from the violent, 2 who devise evil plans in their hearts and stir up war every day. 3 They make their tongues as sharp as a serpent’s; the poison of vipers is on their lips.[b] 4 Keep me safe, Lord, from the hands of the wicked; protect me from the violent, who devise ways to trip my feet. 5 The arrogant have hidden a snare for me; they have spread out the cords of their net...



