Self-Learning Netflix Algorithm Produces Jeffrey Dahmer Stand-Up Special

August 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

LOS GATOS, CA—In an effort to optimize their offerings in an increasingly crowded marketplace, streaming giant Netflix confirmed Friday that it would soon be releasing a Jeffrey Dahmer stand-up special produced by the platform’s self-learning algorithm. “Our proprietary algorithm has always served our viewers the most…

Read more...



Read More...