The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Question That Made the Taliban Burst out Laughing!

August 20, 2021   |   by Acts 17 Apologetics
Acts17Apologetics 613K subscribers "Taliban jihadis aren't exactly known for their wonderful senses of humor. So when a simple question can send them into fits of laughter, we should take note. In a recent episode of Vice on Showtime, titled "Talibanistan," Vice News reporter Hind Hassan asked Taliban Commander Khatab about democracy and women's rights in Afghanistan. Commander Khatab's reaction is priceless. David Wood discusses the issue."


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x