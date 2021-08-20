The Question That Made the Taliban Burst out Laughing!

August 20, 2021 | by Acts 17 Apologetics

Acts17Apologetics 613K subscribers "Taliban jihadis aren't exactly known for their wonderful senses of humor. So when a simple question can send them into fits of laughter, we should take note. In a recent episode of Vice on Showtime, titled "Talibanistan," Vice News reporter Hind Hassan asked Taliban Commander Khatab about democracy and women's rights in Afghanistan. Commander Khatab's reaction is priceless. David Wood discusses the issue."



Read More...