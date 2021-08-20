Trump's Saturday Rally to Be Biggest of 2021

August 20, 2021 | by Chris Future

Donald Trump will hold what is expected to be the largest rally of his post presidency Saturday. Newsmax has learned the event at York Family Farms in Cullman, Alabama, will feature Trump delivering his most damning indictment of the Biden administration to date. "Trump will be exposing President Biden's Afghanistan disaster," a knowledgeable source told Newsmax. The outdoor rally will be hosted by the Alabama Republican Party and begin at 7 p.m. ET, with a crowd of at least 50,000 Trump supporters expected to show. The former president is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. ET.



Read More...