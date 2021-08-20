WATCH: Mark Levin, Stephen Moore SOUND ALARM on Biden’s ‘Fiscal Child Abuse’

August 20, 2021 | by Newsbusters

Nationally syndicated conservative radio talk show host Mark Levin and economist Stephen Moore ripped the disastrous effects that the leftist agenda of President Joe Biden and his allies are inflicting on the U.S. economy. Levin said during the Aug. 15 edition of Life, Liberty and Levin on Fox News that Biden’s spending-obsessed plans are “far worse than anything Richard Nixon ever did. This is far worse than anything [Lyndon Baines Johnson] ever did. The numbers are just beyond belief even when considering, ironically, inflation.” Moore likened every leftist wish list item in the phony $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill that Democrats...



