Aaron Ginn: Vaccinated people appear to be getting the coronavirus at a surprisingly high rate and may be more vulnerable to serious illness than previously thought

August 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

[H/T Fractal Trader]ransomnote: the Tweet below links to a Bloomberg article. We're not allowed to post/link Bloomberg on Free Republic, but if you follow the twitter link, you can find the link to the bloomberg article there beneath the graphic. Aaron Ginn on Twitter: https://t.co/zgWZHh0YA5" / Twitter



Read More...