Afghans see 'worst day by far' outside Kabul airport

August 21, 2021 | by Sky News

Thousands have gathered outside the international hub as global leaders scramble to evacuate diplomats and nationals following the Taliban takeover. Footage has captured tense scenes as the military desperately tried to control the chaos, with shocking images showing infants being passed over razor wire to American soldiers on barricades. Speaking from the ground in Kabul, chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay said today is the "worst day so far" as people queuing in their thousands are crushed at the front of growing crowds. He said he believes people have died this morning, adding: "I've seen a lot of people getting medical attention."...



