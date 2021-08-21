Alan West Livid as Wife is Arrested in Dallas for DWI After Drinking Lemon Water

August 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

Alan West, Republican for Governor in Texas, shared a video last night where he is enraged that his wife was arrested for what he believes were false charges. Alan West shared a video from a Dallas police station last night where he claimed his wife was being housed after being arrested for driving while intoxicated. But West claims that observers did not see her drink alcohol and she did not fail an intoxication test when pulled over. Watch:



