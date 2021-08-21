Baby Bats Babble Like Human Infants

August 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

Pups of the greater sac-winged bat develop their vocal skills by babbling in a similar way to human babies — a discovery that could help researchers to explore the underlying neuroscience of how mammals learn to communicate with one another. “Even though there are millions of years of different evolutionary pathways between bats and humans, it’s astonishing to see such a similar vocal practice behaviour leading to the same result — acquiring a large vocal repertoire,” says Ahana Fernandez, an animal behavioural ecologist at the Berlin Museum of Natural History and a co-author of the study, which was published on...



