Based on Left’s Definition of Racism, Vaccine Mandates Are Racist

August 21, 2021 | by Townhall.com

According to many on the left, a policy is considered racist if it has a disparate impact on a “protected” minority group. For instance, many on the left accuse states’ voter ID requirements as being racist, because they claim these laws have a disparate impact on minority groups, including blacks and Hispanics. So, how does the left justify vaccine mandates? In New York City, far-left Mayor Bill DeBlasio recently introduced one of the nation’s first citywide vaccine mandates. Per DeBlasio’s emergency executive order 225, “I hereby order that a covered entity shall not permit a patron, full- or part-time employee,...



Read More...