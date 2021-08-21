Biden CANCELS trip to Delaware as chaos mounts in Afghanistan and desperate Americans are warned to stay away from airport despite vow to get them out

August 21, 2021 | by Daily Mail

President Joe Biden will not spend the weekend at his home in Delaware after the situation in Afghanistan continues to devolve with Americans warned not to travel to Kabul airport. -snip- The White House did not provide a reason as to why the trip was cancelled nor did it indicate whether the president planned to travel on Sunday. -snip- 'Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative...



