Biden Ran on Competence and Empathy. Afghanistan Is Testing That

August 21, 2021 | by The New York Times, via Yahoo News

For most of the past week, in the fires of the worst foreign policy crisis of his young administration, the president who won the White House on a promise of competence and compassion has had trouble demonstrating much of either. The chaos in Kabul and his own conflicting messages have left Joe Biden struggling to assert command over world events and seemingly more intent on washing his hands of Afghanistan than expressing concern over the humanitarian tragedy unfolding on the ground. The tumultuous endgame of Biden’s withdrawal has undercut some of the most fundamental premises of Biden’s presidency — that...



