Biden’s approval rating flips for the first time amid Afghan crisis

August 21, 2021 | by NY Post

The honeymoon’s over. President Biden’s job approval has flipped for the first time in his presidency amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, with more Americans now disapproving of his performance in office than supporting it, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. The measure, which combines the results of recent national surveys, pegged Biden at 48.6 percent disapproval — nearly a full percentage point greater than the 47.8 percent of Americans who said they still approve of his performance. The negative polling average included this week’s Reuters/Ipsos survey, which saw Biden’s approval rating plunge by 7 points in the wake...



Read More...