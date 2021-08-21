Blue surgical face masks are only 10% effective in preventing COVID infection, new study finds

August 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

Most blue surgical face masks used by many during the pandemic are not enough to avoid people from being infected with COVID-19, an alarming new study has found. The study from the University of Waterloo in Canada showed N95 or KN95 masks did the best job in containing aerosol droplets from the wearer's mouth. The blue, cloth surgical masks that have become popular during the pandemic were found be only 10 percent effective as it doe not cover the face properly.



Read More...