Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 22-Aug-2021; Memorial of St. Andrew the Scot

August 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

August 22nd , 2021Memorial of St. Andrew the Scot St. Mary’s Cathedral,Edinburgh, Scotland Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: Green First readingJoshua 24:1-2,15-18 ©We will serve the Lord, for he is our GodJoshua gathered all the tribes of Israel together at Shechem; then he called the elders, leaders, judges and scribes of Israel, and they presented themselves before God. Then Joshua said to all the people, ‘If you will not serve the Lord, choose today whom you wish to serve, whether the gods that your ancestors served beyond the River, or the gods of the Amorites in whose land you are now...



