CDC Recommends Travelers at Higher Risk of COVID to Avoid Cruise Ship Travel

August 21, 2021 | by Cruise Hive

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has updated its cruise ship travel notice for travelers at high for COVID to avoid all cruise ship travel. The update impacts all U.S. cruise operations. CDC Updates Cruise Travel Notice The CDC updated its cruise travel notice on August 20, which impacts travelers who are more at risk of catching severe illness regardless of vaccination status. The summer says, “People with an increased risk of severe illness should also avoid travel on cruise ships, including river cruises, regardless of vaccination status.” Those under the increased risk of severe illness from COVID include...



