Donald Trump: ‘Vietnam Looks Like Master Class in Strategy Compared to Joe Biden’s Catastrophe’ in Afghanistan

August 21, 2021 | by breitbart

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan during his rally Saturday in Cullman, Alabama. “Biden failed totally on the pandemic and he’s now overseeing the greatest foreign policy humiliation in the history of the United States of America. This is the greatest humiliation I’ve ever seen,” he told the audience. Trump added that Biden’s “botched exit in Afghanistan is the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader perhaps at any time that anybody’s ever seen. Name another situation like this.” He continued: Vietnam looks like a master class in strategy compared to...



Read More...