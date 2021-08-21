FBI Report DEBUNKS Democrat Lies About Jan 6th, Says it Was NOT Coordinated By Trump or Anyone Else

August 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

FBI Report DEBUNKS Democrat Lies About Jan 6th, Says it Was NOT Coordinated By Trump or Anyone Else. The new report shines a light on the reality of january 6th. It was not an insurrection or a coup attempt, it was an angry riot. While many of the men and women at the capitol were there causing trouble and will face justice, most people were just there to see the president speak and left peacefully. But some walked into open doors, some were allowed in by police. The democrat narrative of republicans trying to overthrow the election has collapse. Negative...



