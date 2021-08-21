Hundreds of Australians Arrested as Country's Anti-Lockdown Protests Ensue

August 21, 2021 | by Townhall.com

More than 250 Australian residents were apprehended by police Saturday amid the country's anti-lockdown protests. People across several Australian cities defied the coronavirus stay at home orders and were arrested following altercations with police officers. At least cops endured injuries from the protests and Melbourne saw the most violent demonstrations, according to the Associated Press. More than 4,000 people protested the COVID measures in Melbourne while police released pepper spray into the crowds to stop demonstrators from crossing police lines. Police said in a statement that they had no choice but to unleash the pepper spray as altercations hospitalized six...



