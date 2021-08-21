IDF attacked Hamas terrorist sites throughout the Gaza Strip (terrotists emboldened by Weak-Biden)

August 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

IDF Spokesman: Fighter jets attacked four Hamas terrorist storage sites last night. The extensive attack was carried out in response to riots that took place in the northern Gaza Strip, during which shots were fired from the Gaza Strip, from which a border fighter was wounded. Hamas continues to lead the Gaza Strip into a policy of terrorism while exploiting the civilian population. The IDF will continue to respond strongly to terrorist attempts from the Gaza Strip and considers the Hamas terrorist organization to be responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip. In accordance with the situation assessments,...



