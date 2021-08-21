It Begins. Former British Commander in Afghanistan Calls for Joe Biden’s Court-Martial (VIDEO)

August 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

Col. Richard Kemp, CBE, joined Mark Levin on ‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ this week following fall of Afghanistan. Colonel Kemp in an earlier interview on GBNews said, “From the moment President Biden ‘made that decision to withdraw without any regard for the security situation in Afghanistan… this situation was absolutely inevitable.”... During his interview with Mark Levin Col. Kemp said the fall of Afghanistan has devastating effects on NATO. .... He’s the Commander in Chief of the US Armed Forces who has just essentially surrendered to the Taliban. He shouldn’t be impeached. He should be court-martialed for betraying the United...



