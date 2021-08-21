Jabbed Australian Official Develops Bell's Palsy In Middle Of CV Press Conference

August 21, 2021 | by IL.com

"That means it's working!" From News.com.au, "Victor Dominello diagnosed with Bell's Palsy after concerning Covid-19 press conference": New South Wales' Customer Service Minister has taken to social media to confirm the reason for his "droopy eye", which sparked concern after Wednesday's press conference. Victor Dominello, who was there to speak about business grants, said people had reached out to him wondering if he was "winking at the camera" or if he had suffered a stroke. But on Wednesday night he confirmed via Instagram that he had been diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, a temporary facial paralysis that has no known exact...



