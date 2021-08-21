Phil Valentine, radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism, dies of Covid-19

August 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A conservative talk radio host who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from Covid-19 has died. He was 61. Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday. Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for Covid-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider, “If I get this Covid thing, do I have a chance of dying from it?” If so, he advised them to get vaccinated. He said he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he...



