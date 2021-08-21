The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Rantz: UW Medicine pulls heart transplant patient from list after refusing COVID vaccine

August 21, 2021   |   by My NW.com
The University of Washington Medical Center denied organ transplants to patients who refuse a COVID vaccine as early as June 2021. And hospital officials refuse to answer basic questions about their policy. In fact, they won’t even directly acknowledge they have a policy. The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH has learned that UW Medicine removed a 64-year-old patient from the transplant waitlist. He says he was on the list for two and a half years. The hospital made the decision after they learned the patient refused to be vaccinated against COVID. They said they would consider adding him back to...


