Rantz: UW Medicine pulls heart transplant patient from list after refusing COVID vaccine

August 21, 2021 | by My NW.com

The University of Washington Medical Center denied organ transplants to patients who refuse a COVID vaccine as early as June 2021. And hospital officials refuse to answer basic questions about their policy. In fact, they won’t even directly acknowledge they have a policy. The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH has learned that UW Medicine removed a 64-year-old patient from the transplant waitlist. He says he was on the list for two and a half years. The hospital made the decision after they learned the patient refused to be vaccinated against COVID. They said they would consider adding him back to...



