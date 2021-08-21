Taliban seizing Afghan-American’s US passports outside Kabul airport

August 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

KABUL, Afghanistan — Scenes of chaos and calamity continue to unfold in and around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, as thousands of embattled Afghans purport to push through Taliban barricades and escape the country before the Taliban takes full power. In the latest blow to those running up against the clock, Afghan-Americans on Thursday said that Taliban fighters are now attempting to take their U.S. passports and identification orders in an attempt to stop them from leaving the country. “I got to the gates and was about to show my passport, but the Taliban got it, and he said...



