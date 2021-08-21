Taliban set woman on fire for ‘bad cooking,’ Afghan activist alleges (Bloody Joe strikes again!)

August 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

Vengeful Taliban fighters set a young woman in northern Afghanistan ablaze this week, a woman’s rights activist alleged, as word of the terror group’s atrocities slowly trickles out of the strife-torn country. The woman was “put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters,” Najla Ayoubi, a former Afghan judge, told Sky News Friday.



