August 21, 2021 | by Chris Future

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday said he’s now testing negative for COVID-19, less than a week after he was diagnosed with the virus. “I am now testing negative for Covid. I am told that my infection was brief & mild because of the vaccination I received,” Abbott wrote on Twitter. “I will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors. And, I will keep working on issues affecting Texas. God bless you all. And God bless Texas.” The 63-year-old Republican, whose effort to ban mask mandates was recently rejected by the Texas Supreme Court, had been isolating at the Governor’s...



