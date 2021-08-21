US troops airlift 169 Americans trapped at hotel close to Kabul Airport after they were blocked by large crowd from exiting through gate

August 21, 2021 | by DM

The White House confirmed that the U.S military used three military helicopters to rescue 169 Americans outside Kabul Airport who were trapped at a nearby hotel. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that on Thursday three U.S. CH-47 Chinook helicopters were dispatched to rescue Americans at the nearby Baron Hotel, near Hamid Karzai International Airport. The group of Americans were initially going to walk through the gate of the hotel but a large crowd gathered in front of the hotel and it wasn't deemed safe, defenseone.com reported. Further details on the nature of the crowd - and whether it was comprised...



