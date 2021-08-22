Afghanistan: Tony Blair Says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was not a "hopeless endeavour" despite the Taliban takeover. And the sacrifice made by British troops "was not in vain", he added. Mr Blair said achievements in the country over the past 20 years - including a generation growing up without Taliban rule - was a "good cause" that "matters today,...



