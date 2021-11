After Biden is removed from office, who will President Kamala Harris nominate as Vice President?

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

Understand that anyone she chooses will have to be confirmed by a majority of both houses of Congress according to the 25th amendment. My guess is Stacy Abrams. We need to start thinking about this. It is inevitable that Uncle Joe will not finish his term of office. I think enough RINOs will let the Democrats install who the Democrats want.



