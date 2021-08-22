Allow Me, a Fellow Immigrant, to Terminate Schwarzenegger's Disgusting Attacking on Freedom

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

Freedom is the reason why America is the greatest country on earth. Freedom is perhaps the biggest reason why immigrants come to the United States. And yet Arnold Schwarzenegger ... attacked freedom while pushing for masks and vaccines... As a freedom-loving immigrant and an American citizen, I found Schwarzenegger’s words to be condescending, hypocritical and hurtful. Freedom is bestowed by God and was enshrined in the United States Constitution by America’s Founding Fathers. No issue — public health or otherwise — must prevent law-abiding Americans from making decisions about their own lives. Freedom is the foundation of American society ......



