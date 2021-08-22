Arizona Attorney General: Businesses can require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

PHOENIX - Arizona's Attorney General announced on Aug. 20 that businesses within the State of Arizona can require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A summary of a legal opinion written by Attorney General Mark Brnovich was posted to the Attorney General's website on Friday, amid ongoing debate over vaccine mandates. "While public health measures may be pursued during emergencies, they cannot trample constitutionally guaranteed liberties," Brnovich wrote. "Arizonans should be free, without coercion, to make medical decisions regarding vaccination that they feel are best for themselves and their families."



