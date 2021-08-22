Aussie truckies about to shut down supply? Stock up and support them0(needs verification rumor check)

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

A message from one of the truckies this morning… we are all about to learn who really is in charge in Australia. Stock up on supplies now just in case and stand up as one with our Aussie truckies and lets end this absolute madness. No wonder truckies are talking about blockading NSW roads and ports. NSW Police have told service stations that they will be shut down and hit with a $5000 fine if they serve meals to truckies.



Read More...