Chinese Foreign Minister Lectures Antony Blinken on Afghanistan

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lectured American Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call Monday for the allegedly “hasty” American withdrawal from Afghanistan and warned him not to seek help from Beijing on the issue while working to “contain and suppress China.” Wang’s alleged comments surfaced in the Global Times, a Chinese regime media outlet, and contrasted significantly to the brief description of the conversation published by the U.S. State Department. “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with PRC [China] State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi about developments in Afghanistan,” the State Department noted on...



