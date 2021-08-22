Daily Mail columnist Peter Hitchens slammed for ‘comparing’ left wing Brits with the Taliban

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

Daily Mail columnist Peter Hitchens has been slammed for writing an article in which he appears to compare left-wing British people with the actual Taliban. Yes, really. In his column, he slammed people for caring about Afghan refugees but not “deprived” British “young men” and said that Britain has “our own liberal Taliban”. He wrote: “Young men live under our own Taliban, the fierce stone-faced Left-wing doctrinaires who in the past 50 years have created huge zones of misery in what was once a pretty happy society.” He then appeared to argue that women entering the workplace rather than being...



