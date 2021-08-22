Farmers on Rio Grande in New Mexico face early water cutoff

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

Hundreds of farmers who rely on the water from the irrigation district that channels water along the Rio Grande in central New Mexico face a second straight year of early cutoffs. The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District board voted Friday to end deliveries for irrigation a month early because of low water availability. The Oct. 1 shutoff means winter crops like those grown by Travis Harris just north of Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge about 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of Albuquerque are at risk. “This is my livelihood,” Harris told the Albuquerque Journal. “This is how I live...



