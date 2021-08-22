Mississippi Says To Isolate After Testing Positive For COVID-19 Or Face Up To 5 Years In Prison And A Fine

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

As COVID-19 cases rise in Mississippi, the state’s Department of Health on Friday sent out an alert warning those who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate for 10 days or face up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.Fox News reported that the order issued Friday by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that those “infected with COVID-19 must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 10 days from onset of illness.”Dobbs added that people isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test don’t need a negative test to end their quarantine,...



