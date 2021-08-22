Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized With COVID-19 After Being Fully Vaccinated

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

Civil rights leader Rev. (Jesse Jackson)—who is fully vaccinated—and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, were both hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a statement on Saturday.Jesse Jackson, 79, received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021 during a (during a publicized event) and urged others to get the vaccine as soon as possible. It’s not clear if his wife, who is 77, also got the vaccine.[snip] COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP ((Chinese Communist Party) virus.



