Staffers Lure Kamala Back To White House By Telling Her There’s Some Kids Smoking Marijuana On The Lawn

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Following the botched Afghanistan exit led by the Biden Administration, Vice President Kamala Harris has not been seen or heard from by the public. In an effort to entice the Vice President back to the White House, quick-thinking staffers have told Kamala that there’s a bunch of kids smoking weed on the lawn.

