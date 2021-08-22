The Bible In Paintings 93: JESUS' TRIAL BEFORE ANNAS

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

JESUS' TRIAL BEFORE ANNAS . JOHN 18 New International Version ©1984, emphases added Abrdgd: the complete text is in your Bible . Resources to CLICK: To read JOHN 18 in full To hear MAX McLEAN reading it To hear a DRAMATIZATION of it To see an ANIMATION of Matthew, Mark, Luke, or John Harmony of the Gospels 30 A.D. Bible Timeline JOHN 18:13-14, 19-24 Then the detachment of soldiers with its commander and the Jewish officials arrested Jesus. They bound him and brought him first to Annas, who was the father-in-law of Caiaphas, the high priest that year. Caiaphas...



Read More...