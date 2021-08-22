What crisis? Kamala Harris touches down in Singapore for Asia tour including trip to Vietnam while Biden's Afghanistan debacle rages

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

US Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Singapore on Sunday to kick off her week-long tour of Asia, escaping DC as President Joe Biden faces the biggest crisis of his administration. Harris plans to meet with US sailors aboard the USS Tulsa in a visit to Changi Naval Base on Monday, making her the highest ranking official to address troops in person as the disastrous evacuation of Afghanistan plays out. The Taliban's stunning return to power a week ago, and desperate scenes of thousands trying to flee Kabul, have cast another grim shadow over the United States' status as a...



