Will the (Catholic) Church Defend Conscience Rights in the Age of COVID?

August 22, 2021 | by Chris Future

Liberal Catholics normally extol the rights of conscience and favor a loose interpretation of rules. But they have turned strict and dogmatic on all matters related to COVID. They treat the unvaccinated as sinners beneath contempt. "Let's start replacing 'vaccine hesitancy' with 'vaccine stupidity' or 'vaccine selfishness,'" says Michael Sean Winters at the National Catholic Reporter.Pope Francis has joined the collectivists in casting vaccine use as compulsory. "I believe that morally everyone must take the vaccine," he has said. The...



