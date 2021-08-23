A second shutdown and more vote fraud for midterms 2022

August 23, 2021 | by Free Republic

The left continues to marginalize those with reservations against the vaccine (largely libertarian and conservatives). The script goes like this: “The same people that were against vaccines are now against shutting the government down to save lives!!!” This is to happen in time for the 2022 midterms (the second shutdown so that democrats can cheat a second time). Lefties on social media are already calling for the death of “ANTI-VAXXERS”



