House Republican: Nancy Pelosi Pushes $5 Trillion Spending Spree Under Cover of Afghan Chaos

August 23, 2021 | by breitbart

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) said Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is using the cover of the chaos in Afghanistan to prioritize a $5 trillion spending spree. “Nothing to see here, just Nancy Pelosi calling the US House back in to discuss $5 TRILLION in partisan spending—but no hearings scheduled on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan,” Pfluger tweeted. “Washington’s priorities are backwards,” he added. Rep. Jim Banks (R-ID) also echoed Pfluger’s comments, calling Pelosi’s scheme “shameful.” “Meanwhile, while no one is paying attention, Pelosi is calling us back to DC tomorrow to vote on a nearly $5 trillion socialist...



