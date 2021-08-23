Military & Blue States Announce Vaccine Mandates MINUTES After FDA Approves Injection

August 23, 2021

The usual hysterical fake newsers like Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot celebrating the medical tyranny. The establishment is wasting no time announcing vaccine mandates in the military and in New York and California minutes after the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the COVID mRNA injection. Just minutes after the FDA’s announcement, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby announced Monday that the military is now requiring soldiers to get the jab under threat of court martial. “Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved, the Defense Department is prepared to issue new guidance requiring all service members to be vaccinated,” Kirby...



