Report: The Moon, It’s Getting Closer!

August 23, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON—Urging the public to save themselves while they still could, astronomers confirmed today that the moon—right there in the sky!—was getting closer. “Dear God, run you fools! Run before the moon destroys us all!” said visibly panicked NASA administrator Bill Nelson, gesturing to the enormous lunar surface as…

