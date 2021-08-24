Afghanistan: UN receives reports of Taliban summary executions

August 24, 2021 | by Deutsche Welle

The United Nations’ top human rights official, Michelle Bachelet, on Tuesday said her office had received credible reports of grave human rights abuses by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Though the ultraconservative Islamists have sought to present themselves as more moderate since taking control of the country, evidence gathered by the UN suggests otherwise. Bachelet said there were reports of summary executions from areas under Taliban control — against both civilians and Afghan soldiers. She also said there was evidence that the Taliban were restricting women’s rights — such as their right to freely move around — blocking girls from attending...



