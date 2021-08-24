Black immigrants have been left out of policy decisions for too long, organizers say

August 24, 2021 | by NBC News / Comcast

Shamira Ibrahim has experienced homelessness, a nerve-wracking trip across the U.S.-Canada border, struggles to obtain visas, poverty, a run-in with the criminal justice system and major financial hurdles as a result of being an East African immigrant. Ibrahim, who is in her 30s, was born in Canada and briefly lived in East Africa before she and her family moved to the U.S. when she was around 5 years old. So Ibrahim has spent most of her life in the country, living with a fear Black immigrants know all too well. She has permanent resident status as a green card holder,...



Read More...