Penn offers course on ‘White Nationalism in the Age of Climate Change’

August 24, 2021 | by The College Fix

University of Pennsylvania students can learn how white nationalism intersects with climate change this semester. The course, “Extreme Heat: White Nationalism in the Age of Climate Change,” will help students learn about the “relationship between environmentalism, rightwing populism and the climate crisis.” “The glaciers are melting. Heat waves, hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, wildfires, and droughts devastate ever larger swaths of the earth, producing crop failures, air pollution, soil erosion, famine and terrifying individual hardship,” the syllabus said.



