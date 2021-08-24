Schiff: US ‘very unlikely’ to complete evacuations by Aug. 31

August 24, 2021 | by NY Post

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff [D-CA] said it was “very unlikely” that the U.S. completes its evacuation of Afghanistan by the Aug. 31 deadline. “I think it’s possible but I think it’s very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated,” Schiff told reporters outside of The Capitol on Monday. “It’s hard for me to imagine that all of that can be accomplished between now and the end of the month. “I am encouraged to see the numbers of people evacuated increasing readily to the point where we evacuated 11,000 people in a single day....



